Brokerages Set TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price at $12.71

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

