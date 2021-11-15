Analysts Set TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price at $12.71

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRDY shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000.

NRDY stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

