Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $87.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

