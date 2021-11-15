Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Bancolombia posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 346.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bancolombia stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 119.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,892,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 361,255 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,332,000 after acquiring an additional 355,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth $5,864,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

