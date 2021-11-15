BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce ($1.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

