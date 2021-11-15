Public Mint Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.96 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and approximately $204,012.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00037752 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.