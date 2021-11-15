Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.78% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $28.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.