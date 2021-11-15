Marshall Wace LLP Invests $10.24 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

SWK opened at $196.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.86. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

