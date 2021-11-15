Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 2,334 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSD. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after buying an additional 38,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,800 shares of company stock worth $2,468,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $119.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.12. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.61 and a 52-week high of $123.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

