Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

NYSE TSN opened at $81.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

