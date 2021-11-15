Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 29,302 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,302 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 12.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $159.87 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $116.29 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average is $147.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

