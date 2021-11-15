13,688 Shares in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 544.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 250,420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,686 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

