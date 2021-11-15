Park National Corp OH Invests $435,000 in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $3,165,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.59. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

