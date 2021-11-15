Virtu Financial LLC Raises Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Invesco by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

IVZ stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

