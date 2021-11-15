Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,788,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $15,652,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $891.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.33, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

