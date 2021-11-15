Virtu Financial LLC Invests $671,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,535,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $487.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

