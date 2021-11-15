Virtu Financial LLC Invests $726,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of STX opened at $108.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.21. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,917 shares of company stock worth $4,830,317 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

