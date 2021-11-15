Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 193,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 104,950 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,572,000.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

