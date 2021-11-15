Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $83.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $69.80 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

