Virtu Financial LLC Has $777,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.27.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $216.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.02 and its 200 day moving average is $203.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.