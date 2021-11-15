Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $40,000 Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,976,000 after buying an additional 3,024,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $22.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.