Comparing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A Subaru 3.31% 5.51% 2.90%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Subaru, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Subaru.

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.7, meaning that its share price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaru has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Subaru’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Subaru $26.70 billion 0.54 $719.19 million $0.60 15.74

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Subaru shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Subaru beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

