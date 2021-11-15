Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,432 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,334,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 211.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the period.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,810 in the last three months.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

