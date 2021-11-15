9,573 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 11.1% in the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 23.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENLC. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

