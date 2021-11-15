Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,722 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 211.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 124.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,228 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY opened at $16.39 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

