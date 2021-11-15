Oasis Network Market Capitalization Reaches $344.77 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $344.77 million and $43.99 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

