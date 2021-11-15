Oasis Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.99 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $344.77 million and approximately $43.99 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROSEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.