Spence Asset Management Raises Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 0.6% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

