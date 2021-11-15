Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 458,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60,892 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $250.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.50. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.53. The company has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

