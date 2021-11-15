Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 222 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,815 shares of company stock worth $54,834,650. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of PG opened at $146.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $355.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

