Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Nestlé by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.0% during the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $134.17 on Monday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.