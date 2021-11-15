Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 2.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $66.45 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

