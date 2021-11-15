Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 798 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

