VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

