Mariner LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after buying an additional 2,303,689 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,979,000 after purchasing an additional 604,234 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 590,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after buying an additional 537,078 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $107.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.35.

