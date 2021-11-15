Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXGBY. Nordea Equity Research raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of HXGBY opened at $15.66 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

