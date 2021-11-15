Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Raised by Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 12.5% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.