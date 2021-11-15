LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases 4,463 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 290.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $306.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.96. The company has a market cap of $764.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.