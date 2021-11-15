TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FTI. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

