Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 157,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

