Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 17,967 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $120,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,190,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,173,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $743.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $336.91 and a 52 week high of $762.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $672.24 and a 200 day moving average of $605.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.85.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

