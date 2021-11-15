Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 85,306 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $125,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $128.18 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $131.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

