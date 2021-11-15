Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 36,271 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,267,985 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $146,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

RF stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

