BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 267 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2,225.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,250,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $113.91 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.36 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.