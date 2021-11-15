1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,500 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $366,000. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

