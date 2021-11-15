Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $86,541,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $82,364,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

