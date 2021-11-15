Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,753,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 429,443 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,155,000 after purchasing an additional 351,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $217.73 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.35.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

