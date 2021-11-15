B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 453 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $131.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.74. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.44 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,661 shares of company stock worth $27,004,874. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

