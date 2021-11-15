B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $199.21 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $127.36 and a one year high of $202.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $853,866. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.