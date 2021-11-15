Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sets New 1-Year High at $200.45

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $200.45 and last traded at $198.30, with a volume of 1460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average of $117.99.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $4,154,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,224,416 shares of company stock worth $161,116,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

